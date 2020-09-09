HIGHLAND, IN - Gertrude P. Clark (nee Pomplun) age 91, of Highland, was called by the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Gertrude is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Robert; her children, John (Alice) Clark, Ken (Carol) Clark, and Barbara (Paul) Boughamer; grandchildren, Bobby (Amie) Clark and Jennifer Clark; great-grandson, Braydon; sisters-in-law, Sally (John) Blackstone and Eleanor Pomplin, and many nieces, nephews, friends and wonderful neighbors. Preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Gertrude Pomplun; siblings, Fern (late, Orvel) Stephenson, Edward Pomplun, Fred Pomplin, Ruth (late, Al) Kornaus and Alvin (late, Lee) Pomplun.

Gertrude was a graduate of Whiting High School and was also a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church since 1956. She worked as a volunteer at the Lutheran Home in Crown Point for several years. Gertrude loved to camp and research family genealogy. She was an exceptionally loving wife and mother who deeply cared for her family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 directly at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9009 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN with Rev. Eric Kleinschmidt officiating. Gertrude will lie in repose at the church from 10:30 AM until time of service and will be laid to rest at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. www.stjude.org In accordance with Indiana Guidelines, please wear a mask and social distance.