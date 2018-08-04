MUNSTER, IN - Gertrude P. Stevenson (nee Rybarczyk) age 95, of Munster, IN, passed away Thursday, August 2, 2018. She is survived by her loving children, James T. of Hammond, Eric of Hammond, Mary (Chris Garrett) Tipton of Lowell, Linda (late Ray) Engle of Gary, and Paula (Robert) Sanderson of Hammond; 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; several in laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gertrude is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James H. Stevenson; and son in law, Larry Tipton.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 5, 2018 from 2:00-7:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Main and Kennedy) Schererville, IN 46375. Prayer service at 3:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 6, 2018 at 10:30 AM DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN 46322 with Rev. Edward J. Moszur officiating. Gertrude will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until time of service. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN.
Gertrude grew up in Calumet City, IL and then moved to Hammond. She was a Lioness with Greater Hammond Lions Club. She was a member of the Alter and Rosary Society of OLPH in Hessville. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting and tatting. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leader Dogs for the Blind at leaderdog.org, would be appreciated.