HIGHLAND, IN - Gertrude Stann (nee Riedel), age 100, of Highland, IN formerly of Chatham, NJ, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019. She is survived by her two children: Kristin (Arthur) Port and William F. (Carri) Cole; five grandchildren: James (Lana) Port, Jessica (Andy) Shapley, Amy Hart, William E. (Kathryn) Cole and Kyle (fiancée Jasmine) Cole; four great grandchildren: Drew, Amanda, Audrey and Samantha; sister in law Jeanne Riedel; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Stann. Friends are invited to meet with the family Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (time of service) at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN with A Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME with Randy Harrison, Minister officiating. Gertrude was a former active member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Chatham, NJ. She was a former president and active member of the Chatham Garden Club. She was also class Valedictorian of Tottenville High School in Staten Island, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gertrude's loving memory to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Please visit www.kuiperfh.com.
