Gertrude "Trudy" Cobb

A drive-thru visitation, where guests may visit with the family while remaining in their vehicles, will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton, at Door C, from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM. In case of rain, visitation will be held in the Fireside Room. Then, all are invited to the funeral service beginning at 12:00 NOON in the sanctuary. The funeral service will be live-streamed on Carol Key's Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person. Private burial will take place at Luther Cemetery in Washington Township, Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to Liberty Bible Church. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements. On their website, www.angelcrestinc.com will be a video of the funeral service, a picture slide-show of Trudy's life, her obituary, and an opportunity to leave a message. We would like to express gratitude to the terrific staff at Brookdale Assisted Living where she lived for nearly four years; to two hospice agencies – Heart to Heart and Dunes Hospice, and to Chisenga, an amazing care giver. We are grateful for her Victorious Women Sunday school class. And we want to give glory to God for His infinite mercy and love, and His perfect timing.