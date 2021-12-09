Gertrude "Trudy" K. Tjalma

LAS VEGAS, NV — Gertrude "Trudy" K. Tjalma, 96, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Chicago, died September 30, 2021.

She is survived by her sister, Eleanore Bolalek of Munster, IN; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Madziarczyk of Knoxville, TN; and Irene Madziarczyk of Bloomingdale, IL; as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, Katherine (nee Kuscia) and Joseph Madziarczyk; husband, Leonard Tjalma; parents; two sisters: Del Costanza and Aniela; six brothers: John, Walter, Joseph, Edward, William and Eugene; in-laws: Joseph and Antonia Tjalma, and Pearl and Orville Haberman.

Trudy was a beautician and worked in salons for many decades in Chicago and Las Vegas, her second home. She traveled the world, was an avid bowler, Mahjong player, gardener and Bingo player. But most of all Trudy loved to discuss politics.

Mass and Celebration of Life will be at the Our Lady of Ostra Brama Chapel at the Carmelite Fathers Monastery in Munster, IN, on December 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.