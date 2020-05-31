× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gertrude Wilson (nee Gilliam), age 101 passed away May 27, 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus. She was born February 6, 1919 in Woodland, Mississippi to Feddo and Emma Jane Gilliam. Gertrude married Jesse Wilson in 1936 who preceded her in death in 1993, and from this union seven children were born; two preceded her in death, Jessie Mae Brown and Faynell Wilson. She is survived by five children, Willie Earl Wilson, JoAnn Wilson, Loretta Moton, Debra (Royce), Jerry Wilson and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Gertrude worked at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago, Illinois for 29 years, until her retirement. She was recognized on numerous occasions for her dedication and outstanding work performance. She lived in Renaissance Towers in Hammond, Indiana for many years, where she received numerous awards for her civic duties. She was a faithful member of the New Community Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Patrick Gillis, where she volunteered for several missions and group activities. Gertrude's favorite words of encouragement came from the song, Hold to God's Unchanging Hand.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 12 noon -8:00p.m. with family hour from 7:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Graveside service: Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery.