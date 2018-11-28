VALPARAISO, IN - Giannoula 'Litsa' Vettas, 87 of Valparaiso passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. She was born October 13, 1931 in Orhiminos, Greece to Nickolas and Aspasia (Chekouras) Balaguras. Litsa was a member of St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church and enjoyed knitting, baking Greek desserts, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
On September 15, 1957 she married Panagiotis 'Pete' Vettas, who preceded her in death in 2016. She is survived by their children: Tasos Vettas, Soula (Ted) Knibbs; grandchildren: Jonathan and Zachary Knibbs, Kathrynn Vettas; sister, Esther; and former daughter-in-law, Ruth Hizon. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Nickolas Balaguras.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, 36 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, with funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM, Rev. Father James L. Greanias officiating, with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.