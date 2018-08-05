Gilbert J. Rynberk, Jr. "Gil"

LANSING, IL - Gil Rynberk, Jr., age 88 of Lansing, IL, passed away August 1, 2018. Gil is survived by his beloved wife, Krista of over 65 years: four children; Gale (Bruce) Glawe, Jeffrey Rynberk, Beverly Malcom, and Gil (Teresa) Rynberk: eight grandchildren; Garrett (Jennifer) Glawe, Britney (Brian) Vanderheyden, Kirstin Glawe, Derek Zacho, Griffin Malcom, Grant Malcom, Lia Rynberk and Christina Rynberk: and five great grandchildren; Avery Glawe, Maryn Glawe, Madelyn Vanderheyden, Emma Vanderheyden, and Nolan Vanderheyden.
Funeral services will be held for Gil on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Gil will be laid to rest at Oak Glen Cemetery, Lansing, IL. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, August 6, 2018 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Gil will forever be remembered for his quick wit and terrific sense of humor. He was a passionate professional businessman. More importantly, Gil was a loving and dedicated Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa. Nothing made him happier than to be surrounded by the family.
Growing up in Roseland, and graduating from Fenger High, he went on to serve in the Air Force, stationed in Germany. While serving our Country, he kicked off an unlikely love story (he loved saying that) during a visit to Denmark. While there, he met and soon thereafter, married Krista; his wife in 1952. What an amazing life they shared together. He repeatedly reminded the family that he could not have married a more wonderful woman. Early on during Gil's career, as a young Father, he earned his degree from Northwestern, concentrating on business and accounting. Throughout his career, he remained committed to community service. He sat on several charitable boards and was a proud and active member of the Lansing Lions Club.
Gil was a strong, fair, meticulous and intelligent leader. He served as President & CEO of First National Bank of Illinois for over 30 years and remained a dedicated member of the Board of Directors for an additional 20 years. Gil was a smart, wise and hardworking professional. He was always at the top of everyone's list in the community for honest and insightful advice. Gil not only “talked the talk,” he lived by the guidance he provided to others. He somehow made the very hard work of his profession look fun and easy.
Please remember Gil with a smile on your face, and warmth in your heart. He will be missed by everyone who knew him, but most of all by his family, that he took such wonderful care of. In lieu of flowers, please consider Harbor Light Hospice of Crown Point IN or the Alzheimer's Foundation in memory of Gil.