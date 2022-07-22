Gilbert W. Ittel

Gil was born December 3, 1929 to Jacob and Catherine Ittel. Gil graduated from Hobart High School and obtained his B.S. in Business from Indiana University in 1951. He then served in the Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant. He then founded Ittel Realty and Insurance with his Dad Jacob and later his brother joined the firm for over 40 years in Hobart. Gil was a member of the Augustana Lutheran Church over 50 years. Gil was past president of both the Hobart Rotary Club and the Hobart Board of Realtors. He was also a member of the Jaycees and the Hobart BZA board.