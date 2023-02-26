GARY - Gilberto Garcia, formerly of Gary, IN, passed peacefully into glorious eternal life on February 19, 2023 at age 97. Born and raised in Cienega de Flores, N.L. Mexico, Beto learned the value of hard work, sacrifice, and persistent determination at an early age, values that shaped his life and which he imparted by example to his children and grandchildren. Seeking the promise of a better life, he immigrated to the U.S. in the 1950s ultimately settling in Gary, where he worked at U.S. Steel, raised his family and made his home for more than 40 years. Most recently, he resided in Bentonville, Arkansas, with his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter.

The pillar of his family, Beto will be remembered for his steadfastness and courage in the face of suffering and adversity, his quiet strength of character, deep humility, big-hearted generosity and his genuine, selfless love for his family. His legacy lives on in the values he passed on and the opportunity he created for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to live the American Dream.

He enjoyed growing fruits, herbs and vegetables and took great pride in his chile pequin plants, pecan and fig trees, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, strawberries, and nopales. He loved boxing and baseball, especially the Chicago Cubs. He taught himself to play guitar and recalled fondly singing in restaurants as a young boy.

Beto always thought of others before himself. Gracious to the end, he was in his last days the same as he had been his entire life: tenacious, humble, grateful, and concerned for others above himself.

He was welcomed joyously into eternal life by his Lord Jesus Christ, his loving wife, Hortencia; eldest son, Angel; grandsons, Juan Antonio, Nicholas and David; parents, Daniela and Juan de Dios; siblings, Carlos, Ramon, Jose, and Aurora; daughter-in-law Lupe; a host of heavenly angels and all the relatives, friends and loved ones who were called home before him.

He will be missed greatly by all who loved him, especially his children: Mario and Judi, Jose Luis, Oralia and Delia; his son-in-law Kelly; grandchildren: Lizy (Gustavo), Yvonne (Carlos), Nancy (Miguel Angel), Isabel, Gabe (Christy), Eric, Danny (Andrea), Herbie, Adam, Mikey, Alex, Dani (Jadell), BriAnne (Brad), and Maddie; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones whose lives he touched.

Visitation is planned for Friday, March 3, 2023 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.