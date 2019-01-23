LANSING, IL - Gina Benson (nee Bonamino), age 88, late of Lansing, formerly of Chicago IL and St. John, IN. Loving wife to the late John Benson, devoted daughter to the late Enrico and the late Giulia Bonamino; beloved mother to Jackie (Ric) Moraira, Debra (Michael) Rotkvich, Karen Morario, John (Joyce) Benson, Jr., Kevin Benson, and Kimberly (Paul) Michalski; adoring Nana to Michael Rotkvich Jr., Jennifer (Rob) Samuels, John Rotkvich, Janah (Duane) Esquivel, Gina (Ryan) Salin, Britney (Alan) Cole, the late Mark Morario, Jr., Bryan (Megan) Michalski, Matthew (Traci) Morario, John (April) Benson, III, Samantha Benson, Courtney Benson, and Jacob Benson; cherished Great Nana to Jacob, Sophie, Jase, Nicholas, Misha, Madeline, Eloise, Hayden, Isabella, Sadie, Rowan, Leo, Conrad, Cora, Avari, and John; dear sister to Lorraine (late Edward) Zagar; and precious aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be reunited in Heaven with her siblings and their spouses, Julia (Michael) Santucci, Rosemary (John) Buckley, Robert (June) Bonamino, Mildred (James) Orlowskis, Emma (Daniel) Funduck, Olga (Smitty) Swientek, Adeline (Joseph) Marino, and Gloria (Jack) Gatelis. Gina Baby was our #1 Cubs Fan…she so loved her Cubbies and also enjoyed going to the casino. So every time you hear the ding, ding, ding of a slot machine, an Angel gets their wings!!!
Visitation Friday, January 25, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 3:00-8:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 S Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL, 219-924-3333 or www.kishfuneralhome.net