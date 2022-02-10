HOBART, IN - Gina Blankenship, 45 of Hobart Indiana, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022. She was born on July 23, 1976 in Valparaiso, IN daughter of Teresa Kelly-Jones. In 2005, Gina married James Blankenship in Las Vegas, NV. Gina was a Paraprofessional for the School City of Hobart from 2011-2020 where she helped teach Special Education classes grades 1-5. Gina was a humanitarian and an advocate for people living with disabilities and special abilities. She was a dedicated supporter of the Hobart Humane Society, Autism Awareness, and the 21 Pineapples Shirt Company.

Gina loved to spend time with her family. She was the World's Best fur-mama and just adored all animals. She enjoyed reading in her free time and was passionate about science and research, as she had a Bachelor of Science Degree from Purdue University. Gina absolutely loved anywhere there was sunshine and sand. The water was her happy place. Gina was an organ donor and wished to be cremated. The family will honor Gina's wishes and keep her memories close to their heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charitable organization of your choice on her behalf. She lived her life in service of others, despite the challenges she faced herself daily. Our fleshly hearts will miss her here on Earth, but we find comfort in knowing that she is doing cartwheels with Jesus and will never be in pain again.