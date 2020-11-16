Gino Baldin

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. James Catholic Church of Highland. Visitation will take place on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM till 10:00 AM at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 West Lincoln Hwy., Schereville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave.). COVID-19 protocol, masks and social distancing required.

Gino served proudly in the U.S. Army a retired employee of Inland Steel #80" Hot Strip. Gino was a long standing member and past president of Cesare Battisti Lodge #27. Where he served on countless committees and was the Hall Manager for years. Gino was a tireless worker, even after retirement. He was a selfless husband, father, brother and "PaPa". Everyone knew Gino was a phone call away. He enjoyed traveling with Lynda and taking his grandchildren on wonderful adventures. He instilled life lessons on his grandchildren that they will carry with them forever. Gino had an infectious smile and laugh, that could light up any room. He was truly a man of few words, but those he spoke had a deep impact. He will be sadly missed.