VALPARAISO, IN - Giovanna "Joanne" LaForte 86 of Valparaiso, formerly of Dolton, IL and Roseland, IL, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born May 18, 1933 in Chicago to Silvio and Maria Spagnolo. Joanne grew up in the Roseland neighborhood, graduating from St. Willibrord Catholic High School. She was a devoted mother who stayed home and raised four children. Joanne was a long-time member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and St. Jude of the Apostle Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for her family, listening to Italian music, poetry, doing puzzles, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and the gambling boats.