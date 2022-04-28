Nov. 1, 1950 - April 22, 2022

SPRINGHILL, FL - Giovanni (John) Sessa passed away at home, in Springhill, FL.

He is preceded in death by his parents Francesco Natale and Hilda Sessa.

He is survived by his four children: Gina (Jeremy) Charles, Kelly Sessa, John Sessa, ( mother Linda Sessa) and Lisa Sessa (mother Michelle Gomez).

Loved by his grandchildren: Elyse, Calista, Lauren, Tiana, Emma, Francesca and Gianna.

A celebration of life is Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Pestos, 3123 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, from 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. open house.