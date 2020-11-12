 Skip to main content
Gladys Carolyn (Roy) Jenkins

Gladys was born to parents James and Merill Roy in Gary, IN. She is preceded in death by siblings: Reuben Roy, James Roy, Phyllis Clark, Cleta Davis, Charles Roy. Gladys is survived by her loving sons: Roger Wesley (Sandra) Omaha, NE; James E. Jenkins III (LaDonna) Montgomery, AL; Kenneth R. Jenkins (Angela) Goodyear, AZ. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Surprise Funeral Care, Suprize, AZ.

