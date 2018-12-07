DeMOTTE, IN - Gladys E. Osburn (nee Woodke), age 92, of DeMotte, passed away peacefully at Broadway Methodist Hospital of a massive stroke on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.
Gladys is survived by her children: Norbert (Catherine) Osburn of Oshkosh, WI, Patricia (David) Steffel of Hebron and John (Suki) Osburn of Honolulu; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband: John Osburn; three sisters: Mildred Carter, Edna Wagoner and Goldie Pierce; five brothers: Howard Woodke, Ralph Woodke, Donald Woodke, Robert Woodke and Gerald Woodke; and one grandson: Shawn Osburn.
Gladys was a member of Range Line Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed golfing, crocheting and playing Bingo.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Funeral Serviceswill be held at the funeral home on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Laurel Hamilton presiding. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery.
In memory of Gladys, memorial donations may be given to Oak Grove Christian Village, 221 W. Division St., DeMotte, IN 46310. To view directions and sign Gladys' online guestbook visit:
