LANSING, IL - Gladys L. Kooy, age 88 of Lansing, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 26, 2021. She is survived by her daughter: Donna (Jon) Giusto; two sons: David (Barb) Kooy and Darryl (Janet) Kooy. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Michael, Heidi, and Alyssa Giusto; Jonathan and Faith Kooy; and Abigail Kooy; one great granddaughter: Madilyn Preuss; and sister: Dorothy Hillyer. Mrs. Kooy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years: Donald Kooy; and sister: Shirley Barney.

Friends are invited to visit with Mrs. Kooy's family on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 3500 Glenwood – Lansing Rd with Pastor Shaun Buikema officiating. Mrs. Kooy will be laid to rest in Skyline Memorial Park in Monee, IL.

Mrs. Kooy was a long-time member of Bethel Church. She had worked in retail at Minas Department Store in Hammond, IN and she volunteered to teach adults reading in a Reading Literacy Group. She was a loving mom, grandma, and great grandma, and will be missed by all who knew her. www.schroederlauer.com