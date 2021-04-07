Gladys M. Beck

July 25, 1923 — April 6, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Gladys M. Beck, 97, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She was born July 25, 1923, in Chicago, IL, to Harry and Louise (Windahl) Beck.

Gladys attended Valparaiso High School and worked for 42 years as a merchandiser at J.C. Penney. After retiring, she worked at the Hallmark Store for over eight years. Gladys loved setting up the fashion shows for J.C. Penney's and she was an avid reader.

Gladys is survived by her siblings, John G. Beck and Lois Wampler; nephew, Jeff (Ying) Wampler; niece, Lourie Barfield; and great-nieces and nephews, Helmut and Albert Wampler and Chasity Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Richard and Beverly Beck; and great-niece, Arica Briggs.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a funeral service on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Calvary Church, Valparaiso.