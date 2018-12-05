CROWN POINT, IN - Gladys Mae Seno (nee Carr), age 90, of Crown oint, formerly of Hessville, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018.
She is survived by her three children: Stella (James) Feeney, Mike (Kathy) Seno and Stephen Seno; three grandchildren: Patrick (Jennifer) Feeney, Maribeth (Bob) Stewart and Gina (fiancé Tom) Feeney; eight great grandchildren: Aidan, Hannah, Claire, Sarah, Rachael, Maria, Sam and Nolan; one brother Jim Carr; sister in law Helen Carr; and several nieces and nephews. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Seno; son James Anthony Seno; parents; and three siblings.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 1115 N. Cline Ave., Griffith, IN with The Reverend Canon Michelle I. Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family Friday, December 7, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN. Gladys was a founding member and a Eucharistic Minister at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Griffith, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her loving memory to the St. Timothy's Church Food Pantry or the Diabetes Association. Please visit: www.kuiperfh.com.