EAST CHICAGO, IN - Gladys Perez, age 58 of East Chicago, IN passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021. She is survived by three children: Obed Angel (Jasmine) Perez, Jeremiah Perez and Valerie (Luis) Enriquez; loving grandmother of four: Jeremy Perez, Violet Perez, Leiah Perez and Micah Perez; mother, Maria Rivera; three brothers: Richard (Anita) Rivera, George (Tina) Rivera and Hector (Martha) Rivera; two sisters, Milly (Tony) Flores and Diane Rivera; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Angel Luis Rivera.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace City Church, 3801 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Pastor Calvin Suttles officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace City Church on Monday, October 18, 2021 and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Pastor Suttles will hold a service at 7:00 p.m. Monday evening.

Gladys worked at St. Catherine Hospital as a patient companion. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.