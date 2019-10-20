{{featured_button_text}}
Gladys Schwerman (nee Adams)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Gladys Schwerman (nee Adams) of Merrilville, formerly of Colorado, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

She is survived by her four children: Paul Brummet, Robert Brummet, Timothy (Kelli) Brummet, and Kathleen (Craig) Cizek; eight grandchildren: Jason and Melissa Brummet, Natalie and Madaline Brummet, Derek (Jennifer) Brummet and Alex Brummet, Katlyn and Kelsey Cizek; three great-grandchildren: Delanie, Ella, and Luke; brother: Tom (Hilma) Adams; sister: Sharon Adams.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Sophie Adams and son, Larry Brummet.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Gladys received an Associates Degree from Indiana University and owned Lake View Video in Cedar Lake. She was an avid traveler and was a lover of history and nature.

Private services were held for the family. Arrangements handled by PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE. In lieu of flowers, show kindness to one another.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.