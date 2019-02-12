WHEATFIELD, IN - Glen A. Sharp, age 62 of Wheatfield, IN, passed away suddenly on February 10, 2019. He was born November 28, 1956 in Gary, IN the son of Ronal and Ann (Tullis) Sharp. Glen graduated from Crown Point High School, Class of 1975. He married the love of his life, Judy Becker on January 13, 1979 in Munster, IN. Glen was employed with Wilson Transportation as a truck driver. He was a member of Range Line Presbyterian Church. Glen enjoyed model trains, spending time with family, and especially loved going to his grandchildren's sport games.
Glen is survived by his parents: Ronal and Ann Sharp; wife: Judy Sharp; children: Greg (Rachele) Sharp; Adam (Becca) Sharp; Ruth Sharp; seven grandchildren: Owen, Brooke, Elliott, Bryce, Miles, Tyler, and Jace; brother: Bruce (Julie) Sharp; sister: Nancy Sharp. Glen is preceded in death by his sister: Kay Sharp.
Friends may call at the JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE OF DeMOTTE, IN on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Range Line Presbyterian of Hebron, IN on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Pastor Laurel Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Glen would have liked you to either bring a child's coat or donate to the family for the purchase of coats for needy children. To share a memory with the Sharp family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.