Glen D. Burke

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Glen D. Burke, age 71, of Cedar Lake passed away August 28, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Cindy; children, Matt (Nola) Burke, Anthony Burke, and Katie (Brandon) Barks; grandchildren, Hayley, Harmoney, Kayla, Nathan, Addison, Beckham, Nora, and Myla; great-grandson, "Little Buddy" Lance. Glen was preceded in death by his father, Edward Burke; mother, Gertrude Burke; his brother, Wes Burke; and sister, AnnaMae Burke.

Friends may greet the family on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.), Cedar Lake. A prayer service will take place at 6:45 p.m.

Glen was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He retired from the Public Works Department of the Town of Munster, and was a retired member of the Cedar Lake Volunteer Fire Department. Glen enjoyed fishing and hunting, and loved his dog, Molly. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.