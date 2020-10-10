Glen R. MacDonald

HIGHLAND, IN — Glen R. MacDonald, 77, of Highland, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart of 56 years Patricia (nee Doolin) MacDonald; daughters, Lisa MacDonald and Julie (Troy) Tomasko; beloved grandson, Sidney Glen Tomasko; brothers and cherished best friend, Larry (late Pat) and Floyd MacDonald; sisters-in-law, Carol MacDonald and Linda Nudi; and numerous nieces and nephews who he held near and dear to his heart. He was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Robert.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:00 p.m., at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John.

After high school Glen went to work at Inland Steel for a handful of years. He moved to a foreman position at Industrial Combustion Engineers, eventually becoming an owner partner, which he took great pride in.

Glen was a proud member of Pipefitters Local 597 since 1976. Additionally, he was the owner of MacDonald Heating & Air, where he worked countless evenings and weekends to provide all he could for his family. He enjoyed his work and meeting people along the way, always willing to give a helping hand.