HOBART, IN - Glenda Mae Garriott, age 80 of Hobart, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

She is survived by two daughters, Lisa M. Garriott and Annette R. Garriott; son, Russell A. (Jane Martin) Garriott II; fiance, Robert R. Balash; grandchildren: Emily (Cody) Walton, Annabel and Abigail Parks, Russell and Henry Baas; great-grandchildren: Carson, Isla, and Charlotte Walton. Preceded in death by husband, Russell A. Garriott; mother, Mamie Swanson; father, Glenn Swanson; brother, Ronnie Swanson.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will start on Friday, March 20, 2020 at PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL at 9:15 A.M. and Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. from St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.