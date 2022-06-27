PORTAGE, IN - Glendell Francis Sisco, age 78, passed away on June 18, 2022. Glendell, a lifetime resident of Portage, was born in Alton, MO. Glendell was preceded in death by his parents, Glen A. Sisco and Virginia J. (Gunter) Sisco; and brothers: Gwendell, Wendell, Lendell, and Daniel.

Glendell, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attended Portage High School. He retired from the City of Portage Streets and Sanitation where he worked for 25 years. He was known throughout Portage for his outgoing personality and friendly smile. He loved sci-fi movies, a good cheeseburger, a hot cup of coffee, and above all talking to people.

Glendell is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Heritage Cemetery in Portage. In lieu of flowers, please donate to feed the hungry and shelter animals. Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.