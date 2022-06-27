 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glendell Francis Sisco

  • 0
Glendell Francis Sisco

PORTAGE, IN - Glendell Francis Sisco, age 78, passed away on June 18, 2022. Glendell, a lifetime resident of Portage, was born in Alton, MO. Glendell was preceded in death by his parents, Glen A. Sisco and Virginia J. (Gunter) Sisco; and brothers: Gwendell, Wendell, Lendell, and Daniel.

Glendell, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attended Portage High School. He retired from the City of Portage Streets and Sanitation where he worked for 25 years. He was known throughout Portage for his outgoing personality and friendly smile. He loved sci-fi movies, a good cheeseburger, a hot cup of coffee, and above all talking to people.

Glendell is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Heritage Cemetery in Portage. In lieu of flowers, please donate to feed the hungry and shelter animals. Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden's Mission In Europe: Shore Up Alliance Against Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts