HAMMOND, IN - Glenn Arthur Johnson, age 85, of Hammond, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, August 23, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Kathryn Johnson (Nee Miller); daughter, Nancy Johnson; brother, Ronald (Carol) Johnson; sister, Marilyn (Edward) Moskalick; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Lyndall and Erna Johnson; brother, Larry (Paulette) Johnson.
Glenn was a lifetime resident of Northwest Indiana. He has retired from Inland Steel where he was a mechanic. Glenn enjoyed photography, camping and the outdoors. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday August 28, 2018 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). Private cremation will follow. For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or