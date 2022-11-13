 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glenn A. Maule

April 5, 1947 - Nov. 6, 2022

HOBART, IN - Born and raised on the Eastside of Chicago and preceded in death by his parents Henry & Lorraine Maule & brother Robert Maule.

He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Maule (nee Jones), cherished sister Nancy (Chuck) Hunt-Starcevich (nee Maule), children Kelly, Jeff, Carey, Christopher, & Jessica, grandchildren Ryan & Hannah Muzzarelli, Alex & Emma Schmidt, Katlynn Sanders, and nephews Joe & Jim Hunt. Glenn's passions included music, reading, and a love of learning. He enjoyed life and never needed a reason to celebrate with friends and family. His greatest loves were his wife and children.

A private family service will be held on Friday November 11th.

A celebration of Glenn's life will be announced at a later date.

