Glenn E. Halsey

Glenn E. Halsey

December 13, 1934 - July 18, 2021

IN LOVING MEMORY OF GLENN E. HALSEY ON HIS 1ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

I can't believe one year has passed without you here. I miss you so .

Thinking of you always and loving you forever.

Your loving wife, Nancy

