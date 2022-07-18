December 13, 1934 - July 18, 2021
IN LOVING MEMORY OF GLENN E. HALSEY ON HIS 1ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN
I can't believe one year has passed without you here. I miss you so .
Thinking of you always and loving you forever.
Your loving wife, Nancy
December 13, 1934 - July 18, 2021
IN LOVING MEMORY OF GLENN E. HALSEY ON HIS 1ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN
I can't believe one year has passed without you here. I miss you so .
Thinking of you always and loving you forever.
Your loving wife, Nancy
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.