Glenn E. Halsey

Dec. 13, 1934 — July 18, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Glenn E. Halsey, age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Halsey (nee Roach); children: Karen Rizzo, Greg Halsey, Laura (Gary) Abrams, Valerie (Bill) Brock; grandchildren: Chase, Ariele, Riley, Bianca, Ryan, and Jennifer; 9 great-grandchildren; brother: Paul (Fran) Halsey; sister: Mary Farrell; numerous nieces and nephews; and Sheri Bruder, niece and private nurse.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents: Elzie and Kate Halsey; brothers: Morton and Quentin Halsey; and nephew: Blake Farrell.

After 34 years of service, Glenn retired from Gary School Corporation. He also worked for the Gary Post Tribune. Glenn was a proud Korean War Veteran. Glenn was an active member for many years at Crown Point First United Methodist Church. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, gardening, bird-watching and even built his own log cabin home. He also enjoyed meeting friends at the casino. Glenn was a devoted husband, father and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.