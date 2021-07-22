Glenn E. Halsey
Dec. 13, 1934 — July 18, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Glenn E. Halsey, age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Halsey (nee Roach); children: Karen Rizzo, Greg Halsey, Laura (Gary) Abrams, Valerie (Bill) Brock; grandchildren: Chase, Ariele, Riley, Bianca, Ryan, and Jennifer; 9 great-grandchildren; brother: Paul (Fran) Halsey; sister: Mary Farrell; numerous nieces and nephews; and Sheri Bruder, niece and private nurse.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents: Elzie and Kate Halsey; brothers: Morton and Quentin Halsey; and nephew: Blake Farrell.
After 34 years of service, Glenn retired from Gary School Corporation. He also worked for the Gary Post Tribune. Glenn was a proud Korean War Veteran. Glenn was an active member for many years at Crown Point First United Methodist Church. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, gardening, bird-watching and even built his own log cabin home. He also enjoyed meeting friends at the casino. Glenn was a devoted husband, father and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all those who assisted in Glenn's trips to Chicago for treatment and other health needs; especially Matt, Jeff, Valerie, Laura, Mary, Ken, Gary, Kristy and Courtney. Thank you for your loving care.
Private Services have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Glenn's name to the American Cancer Society.
