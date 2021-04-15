Sept. 19, 1922 - April 11, 2021
LOUISVILLE, TN - Glenn E. Main, age 98, of Louisville, TN, formerly of Hobart, IN, peacefully passed away April 11, 2021. He was born in East Chicago, IN on September 19, 1922 to the late Neil C. and Bessie L. (Crumrine) Main. Glenn was a proud WWII veteran in The United States Army. He earned his bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Tri-State College in Angola, Indiana. He worked at Lake Wholesalers Building Materials as a branch manager. As a strong Christian man and family leader he was a 54 year active member, elder and trustee of Hobart First Christian Church, a 20 year active member and elder of Louisville Christian Church, a charter member of Hobart Rotary Club and served many years on Hobart's HEIDEC board in the development of the Lakefront and Festival Parks.
Glenn is survived by sons: Kenneth (Linda Kaye) Main, Alan (Nancy) Main, David R. Main, John (Suzanna) Main; daughters: Laura Myers, Nancy (Tom) Crone; seven grandchildren; Thomas (Audra) Main, Robin Main, Erin Main, Steven Myers, Teresa Myers, Samuel Crone, and Alexandra (Jake) Herrera; six great grandchildren: Tyler (Haley) Plumlee, Katheryn Main, Thomas Main, Harrison Plumlee, Solomon Herrera, Finnegan Herrera; siblings: Carl (Katherine) Main, Kathleen (William) Sweeney, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Norma (Rogers) Main; sisters: Lois (Nathan) Smith, Louise (Robert) Anderson, Barbara Jean Main; granddaughter: Kendra Main and son-in-law Robert Myers.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Louisville Christian Church in honor of Glenn Main, P.O. Box 370, Louisville, TN 37777.
A funeral service will take place Friday, April 16, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Campbell officiating at REES FUNERAL HOMES, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. He will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., parking off main entrance circle drive. Visitation will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.