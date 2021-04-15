LOUISVILLE, TN - Glenn E. Main, age 98, of Louisville, TN, formerly of Hobart, IN, peacefully passed away April 11, 2021. He was born in East Chicago, IN on September 19, 1922 to the late Neil C. and Bessie L. (Crumrine) Main. Glenn was a proud WWII veteran in The United States Army. He earned his bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Tri-State College in Angola, Indiana. He worked at Lake Wholesalers Building Materials as a branch manager. As a strong Christian man and family leader he was a 54 year active member, elder and trustee of Hobart First Christian Church, a 20 year active member and elder of Louisville Christian Church, a charter member of Hobart Rotary Club and served many years on Hobart's HEIDEC board in the development of the Lakefront and Festival Parks.