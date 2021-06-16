SCHERERVILLE — Glenn Godsted, 86, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Carol; children, Shaun (Mark) Pelton, Tim (Shirley) Godsted and Erin (Matt) Young; stepchildren, Wendy (Guy) Nottoli, Kurt (Cheryl) Meingasner and Brett Meingasner; grandchildren, Shannon Young, Lucas (Katie) Pelton and Cody (Amy) Pelton; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Mimi Godsted; sister, Elsie (Frank) Roseynek; and brother, Jim (Jennie) Godsted.

Glenn was an architectural engineer for 23 years, and was the construction engineer for the growth of South Chicago Hospital. Glenn enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing and was a sports enthusiast. He loved spending time with his family. Glenn always said his best accomplishment in life was his family. He was so proud of them and all of their accomplishments. Thank you to the Hospice of the Calumet Area, his wonderful caregivers, Halina Groves and Vicki Skurka, and all our friends on Pentwater for their help. Donations may be directed to the Hospice of Calumet or the Epilepsy Foundation.