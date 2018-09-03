HIGHLAND, IN - Glenn Groenewold, 85, of Highland passed away Saturday, September 1, 2018. He is survived by his loving children Linda (Tom) Black, John Groenwold, Elissa (Nick) Bokun, Rochelle Kern, 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, son David and grandson Cody Kern.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Sytsma officiating.
Glenn was a member of New Life Christian Reformed Church in Highland. Memorials preferred to Freedom Bound Jail Ministries.
