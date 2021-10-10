Glenn H. Brown Jr., age 81, was called home to be with his Lord Saturday, October 2, 2021 after a courageous battle from heart disease. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Glenn attended Emerson High School in Gary and had a career in security operations for over 50 years. He was president of the Coventry H.O.A. Glenn served in the United States Army from 1963-1965.

Glenn was preceded in death by his mother, father, first wife, brother, and sister. He is survived by his wife, Judie; daughter, Irene (Roger Goode) Brown-Hulse, step-son, Jonathan Hoover; step-daughter, Lisa Hoover; granddaughter, Lindsay; several nephews; loving companion, "Finley".

Glenn was known for his intelligence and his ability to restore motorcycles. He was amazing at fixing anything. Glenn was always there to lend a helping hand whenever needed. Underneath his rough exterior was a warm, caring, loving individual.

A Gathering of Friends will take place on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at 1 Clubhouse Dr., Dune Acres, IN. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. that evening at the Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Haven Christian Church, 780 Juniper Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46385. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.