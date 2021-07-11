March 30, 1971 - June 30, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Glenn J. Adler, age 50, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Mary Adler; children: Lauren Adler and Brett Adler; step-children: Joseph (Megan) Gabel and Jeff Birchfield; brothers: Terry (Matyt) Adler and Ken (Carrie) Adler; sisters: Bev Adler, Gloria Runk, and Rose Marie (Mondo) Vargas.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents: Richard and Valentina Adler; and sister, Marilyn.

Glenn was employed with Gough Construction as a surveyor. He was a member of the LOFS Men's Golf Association. Glenn formerly coached Boone Grove Pop Warner League and helped bring football to Boone Grove Schools. He took great pride in coaching many kids in many different sports in the area. Glenn was a loving husband, father and brother.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

