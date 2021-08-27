 Skip to main content
Glenn L. Markley

Aug. 8, 1933 — Aug. 7, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Glenn Markley, born 08/08/1933 passed away 08/07/2021 one day shy of his 88th birthday. He leaves behind sister Louella McDonald; sister in law Una Martin (Zugbaum); grandchildren: Sabrena Markley (Steve), Garret Markley (Julie); and great granddaughter Emma Markley.

Proceeded in death by lifetime love Millie Markley (Zugbaum); son Gary Markley; brothers: Bernard and Mike; and sisters: Evelyn, Marilyn and Nancy.

Glenn retired from US Steel after 43 years and has donated his remains to the Indiana School of Medicine. No memorial service per his request.

