LOWELL, IN - Glenn Natzke, 86, of Lowell, IN, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Linda; siblings Russell, Sandy (Claude) Lohse, Ronald (Judy). Preceded in death by his son, Douglas; siblings Richard, Cynthia Erminger and David. Glenn was an Army Veteran and a lifetime member of Adams Friendship VFW in Wisconsin. He was also a member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Lowell. Glenn was an Insurance Salesman for Allstate. Visitation: Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. Funeral Mass: Monday, 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Church, 216 S. Nichols St., Lowell, IN 46356. Burial will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.sheetsfuneral.com