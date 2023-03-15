Oct. 5, 1930 - Feb. 28, 2023

Glenn was an at home birth to Linda and Victor Ruttledge in Lansing Illinois. He was an only child. Preceded in death by his parents, Linda and Victor Ruttledge. His wife, Phyllis Ruttledge, his sister-in-law, Marcia Williams, and his in-laws, Mary Lou and Gilbert Williams. survived by his daughter Cathy and Jim Edwards ( Ocala, Fl); his son Ken and Yolanda Ruttledge ( Phillips, WI); grandchildren: Ryan (Carrie) Edwards, Courtney Fleming, Charles (Cassie) Ruttledge, Josh (Emily) Ruttledge and Leslie Ruttledge. Brother in law Darl William; great grandchildren: Carson and Brooke Edwards, Alyssa, Kaden and William ( the little guy) Ruttledge and nieces and nephews.

After high school Glenn joined the Bricklayer union in Dec 1949. He then joined the Air Force and served at MacDill in Tampa Florida. He served From February 1951-1954 as a crew chief on a B48. His rank was of Staff Sergeant.

He and Phyllis were married 67 years. They lived in a number of homes in northern Indiana. Starting in Griffith, then Schererville, Dyer and Culver. They played snowbirds for a few years and eventually lived full time in Ft Myers Florida for over 25 years.

While in Griffith he attended The Christian Church. In the 60's he was a member of the town council and held the office of president for a term.He also was a member of Griffith American Legion Post 66

He was an avid golfer, bowler, fisherman. He and Phyllis enjoyed playing cards with friends.

His final home was the Windsor of Cape Coral Florida. Glenn was active in the Veterans Group Sunday Services.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his funeral at 1:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME. He will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.