VALPARAISO, IN - Glenn W. Berkshire, a long-time resident of Valparaiso, died peacefully at age 94 on August 4, 2020 in Beverly Hills, FL, where he had lived for many years. Born April 22, 1926 in Cass County, IN, he grew up and graduated from high school in North Judson, IN in 1944. Drafted immediately into the Navy, he served in the communications group of the initial crew of the USS Midway aircraft carrier when it was launched in March of 1945.

Glenn was married in 1948 and moved to Valparaiso in 1950, where he was actively involved for many years in Park District recreational sports leagues, including serving as the Secretary of the men's city golf league for over 25 years. Following the death of his wife in 1978 and his retirement from Bethlehem Steel in 1983, in 1986 Glenn remarried and moved to Florida to pursue his second "career". An avid golfer for years who struggled to break 80 a few times a summer, his game flourished during retirement in sunny Florida and within a few years he was competing in and winning tournaments in the over-65 division. By the age of 78 he had achieved on more than five occasions the golfer's dream of shooting his own age or lower. Blessed with good health, he played golf into his 80's and did his own gardening and home repairs into his 90's.