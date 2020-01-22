MUNSTER, IN - Glenn W. Carlson, age 87, US Army Veteran, of Munster, passed peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Loving husband for 44 years of Rita E. Carlson nee Hofmiller. Devoted father of Susan (Jeff) Rodeck of Chesterton, IN. Proud grandpa of Joseph "Joey" B. Rodeck. Brother-in-law of Patricia Hofmiller. Fond uncle and cousin of many. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Walfred and Frieda Carlson and his brother Robert (late Judy) Carlson and his brother-in-law Robert Hofmiller. Glenn was a graduate of Hobart High School and received a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University Lafayette in 1956. He was employed by NIPSCO for many years. He was an active member of Augustana Lutheran Church of Hobart, IN and later St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Munster, where he served as Treasurer. He enjoyed working in his basement workshop and working in his yard. Glenn was an avid reader and enjoyed watching his DVD's downstairs. His family would like to thank the staff at Symphony of Dyer and the Hospice of the Calumet Area for all the care they provided to Glenn and his family. He was loved by many and will be missed by more.