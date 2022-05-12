CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL - Glenn W. Pawlak, age 71, a Chicago Heights resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Retired Band Director from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Grammar School in Schererville, IN and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Grammar School in St John, IN, and over 40 years at St. Michael's Catholic Grammar School in Orland Park, IL and St. Joseph Catholic Grammar School in Homewood, IL and a variety of other Catholic Grammar Schools in the South Suburban area.

Husband for 47 years of Susan (nee Baldacci). Father of Michael Pawlak and Dina (Jason) Stack. "Dziadzia" of Lidia Pawlak, Elijah Pawlak and Hazel Stack. Son of the late Bernice nee Dabrowski and William Pawlak. Brother of Diane (Peter) Yee. Son in-law of the late Florence nee De Muri and Edward Baldacci. Brother in-law of Art "Artie" Baldacci. Uncle and friend of many.

Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W. 14th Street (US Rt 30, 3 blks. E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 12:00 Noon until time of funeral services 4:00 p.m. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Glenn's name to Lightways Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL, 60431 or www.lightways.org/donate.

Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.