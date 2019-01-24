LOWELL, IN - Glenn Wilbur Llewellyn 69, longtime resident of Lowell, and for the past three years lived in Hot Springs Village, AR, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019.
He is survived by his significant other, Rosemary Riviera; wonderful father to Nicole (Chad) Brink, from first marriage Terese Bruckman; loving grandfather to Sophia Rose and Ella Grace; his mother, Maryann Llewellyn; siblings, Reggie (Cindy) Llewellyn, Reed Llewellyn, Linda Llewellyn and Dana Llewellyn. Preceded in death by his wife, Dawn and father, Reggie. Glenn was a Lowell High School graduate, Class of 1967, and graduated from Ball State University. He was very charismatic and his sense of humor was infectious. He was an entrepreneur and owned several successful businesses. Glenn and Rosemary were enjoying retirement and loved to travel. He enjoyed many activities such as playing pool, bowling, and especially golf (in his youth he was a near scratch golfer).
Memorial Visitation, Friday, January 25, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM, at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Leukemia Society.