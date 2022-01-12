May 15, 1945 - Jan. 7, 2022

CROWN POINT - Gleycine Kelly (nee Harris), age 76, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Gleycine is survived by her children: Bill Handley, John (Andee) Handley, Katie (Corey) Grieger, Richard (Connie) Kelly; grandchildren: Madison, Sammie, Wyatt, Mirra, Sebastian; brother, Rodger; and sister, Fabrienne.

Gleycine was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald Kelly; parents: William and Freddie Harris; and sister, Dona.

Gleycine, an original, one of a kind name for a larger than life personality. Gley retired from South Suburban Hospital in 2008 with over 35 years of service. She was a member of Keen Agers and a founding member of CHINS IN. Gley loved attending her children and grandchildren's activities. She always had a quick wit and shared sage advise with neighbors, friends, co-workers, family, and children.

Services will be private for Gley's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gleycine's name to St. Jude House 12490 Marshall St., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Visit Gley's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.