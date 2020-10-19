MUNSTER, IN - Glico Savich, age 94, of Munster, IN passed away October 13, 2020. He is survived by his loving children: Stevan (Julie) Savich and Kathy (Bob) Pilja; grandchildren: Nikola and Samantha (Kenneth Frank) Pilja. Preceded in death by his wife, Margaret and son, Mark.

Private funeral services were held on Friday, October 16 at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church of Lansing with V. Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. He was laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Glico was a member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church and Sloboda Choir. Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. 219-322-6616.