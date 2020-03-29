DYER, IN - Gloria A. (Missal) Lizik, (nee Preys), age 86, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Cheryl (Tom) Urbanczyk, Debra (Ed) Malek, and Larry Missal; three grandsons, Craig (Marlo) Urbanczyk, Jimmy (Michelle) Urbanczyk, and Zachary (Jessica) Dehm; four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cody, Austin, and Kiersten. Preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Missal and Stanley Lizik; and brother Leonard Preys and granddaughter Amy Ann.