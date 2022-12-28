MILLER BEACH - Gloria Basil (nee Jakovljevich), age 73 of Miller Beach, formerly of Chicago, IL passed away December 25, 2022. Gloria was born in Rome, Italy. Gloria went to Emerson High School, Gary, Class of 1967. She was a member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, Kolo Sestra, Serbian National Federation. Gloria was retired from Woodward products as an aerospace product specialist and MPC Products. Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Petar Jakovljevich; mother, Ljubica Jakovljevich; brother, Peter Jakovljevich, beloved niece, Natalie, who was Glorias special angel.

She is survived by her sisters: Helen Jakovljevich, Violet Jakovljevich Barcello, brother-in-law, James Barcello; nephew, Milo Kanachki, Kumovi Kuma Helen Kirby and daughters: Betsy Cindy, Tammy and Zorine. She leaves behind many loving friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. with a Pomen prayer service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. The funeral will take place on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 8700 Taft St, Merrillville, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com