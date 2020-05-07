AINSWORTH, IN — Gloria D. Cord (nee Sullivan), 85, passed away on May 4th, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1935 in Ainsworth, IN, the daughter of Arthur and Inda Jean (Prescott) Sullivan. She worked in Mortgages and Real Estate at Best Realty and Cord Construction that she and her husband owned. She was a member of Saint Helen's and Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Gloria loved to bowl in her early years, also loved to play the slot machines and her passion for reading was extraordinary. She enjoyed her monthly get-togethers with her club girlfriends. She was a very generous woman, full of spirit and laughter, who always found the good in everyone. Her Irish eyes were always smiling, and her grandchildren were the light of her life.