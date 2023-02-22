Gloria E. Boetel, 83 of Valparaiso passed away Monday, February 20, 2023. She was born May 17, 1939 in Pierce, Nebraska to the late Gerhard and Dolores (Strelow) Kolterman. Gloria graduated from Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska and later finished with a Master's from Valparaiso University in early childhood development. She was committed to Christ through teaching young children, Gloria taught for a year at Immanuel School in Grand Forks, ND, three years at Immanuel School in Junction City, KS, and 25 years at Immanuel Lutheran School in Valparaiso, where she started their kindergarten program. An active member at Immanuel Lutheran Church, she served in the choir and the Altar Guild. Gloria also enjoyed meeting with her friends at their weekly small group Bible study.