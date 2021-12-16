Gloria E. Denton

ST. JOHN, IN - Gloria E. Denton (nee Eichelberger), age 97, of St. John, IN passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Warren H. Denton. Loving mother of Brenda (Clayton) Rife and Rev. James ( Rev. Sheri Locascio) Denton. Cherished grandmother of Gina (Joe) Bender and the late Wendy Roche; great-grandmother: of Alli, Anna, Jacob, Cortney, and Tori; great-great-grandmother of Christina. Dear sister: of Margie (late Chris) Muir, Lovell (Harry) Andrews, Clyde (Audrey) Marler, and Sonny (Tina) Eichelberger. Preceded in death by her parents: Lamar and Sue Eichelberger. Gloria was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Visitation Monday, December 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln, Dyer, IN with Rev. Devin Cook officiating. Interment Skyline Memorial Park – Monee, IL. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com